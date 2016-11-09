A photo of Donald Trump appearing to look at Melania's ballot is going viral

Rebecca Harrington

A photo of Republican presidential nominee voting in New York City with his wife, Melania, went viral on Tuesday.

In the photo, Trump appears to be looking over at Melania’s ballot.

Many on Twitter wryly suspected Trump was checking to make sure his wife was voting for him:

Eric Trump was captured peering over his wife Lara Yunaska’s shoulder when the pair voted as well:

NOW WATCH: Watch Donald Trump get booed while he goes to vote

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.