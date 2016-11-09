A photo of Donald Trump appearing to look at Melania's ballot is going viral

A photo of Republican presidential nominee voting in New York City with his wife, Melania, went viral on Tuesday.

In the photo, Trump appears to be looking over at Melania’s ballot.

Many on Twitter wryly suspected Trump was checking to make sure his wife was voting for him:

When you suspect bae might not actually vote for you on #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/r6q4TvOII6

— Blogs of War (@BlogsofWar) November 8, 2016

When you trust your wife to vote for you, but not really. pic.twitter.com/tLprW7iXI3

— Master of None (@Gabbienain) November 8, 2016

“Hey what’d you get for question A” pic.twitter.com/IRvuI8CoO0

— Samir Mezrahi (@samir) November 8, 2016

when you’re afraid Melania is accidentally gonna copy Michelle’s vote too pic.twitter.com/igoyDZQWHk

— The Black Sheep UGA (@BlackSheep_UGA) November 8, 2016

Eric Trump was captured peering over his wife Lara Yunaska’s shoulder when the pair voted as well:

Like father, like son pic.twitter.com/dqnoEZF4xf

— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) November 8, 2016

NOW WATCH: Watch Donald Trump get booed while he goes to vote



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.