'I did it for fun': Donald Trump on giving out rival Lindsey Graham's phone number

AP/Stephen B. Morton Donald Trump holds up a rival’s cell phone number.

Real-estate developer Donald Trump said Wednesday that he had no regrets about announcing the personal cell phone number of a rival presidential candidate, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), at a rally.

“I did it for fun, and everybody had a good time,” Trump said in a “Fox & Friends” interview.

Trump raised eyebrows Tuesday when, in the middle of a speech in Graham’s home state, he mocked the senator for once reaching out to him for help.

“He called me four years ago, … I didn’t even know who he was,” Trump declared, holding up a piece of paper with Graham’s cell phone number written on it.

“So I don’t know, give it a shot,” he told his supporters after reading out the number. “Your local politician. He won’t fix anything, but at least he’ll talk to you.”

Graham reportedly became inundated with calls and wrote on Twitter that he’ll “probably” need to get a new phone. Graham’s campaign said Trump embarrassed himself with the stunt.

But the real-estate magnate said on Fox that Graham started the feud by calling him a “jackass” earlier in the day.

“I never seen anything like it, to be honest. He came out, he started calling me a ‘jackass’ on every program. The guy’s got zero in the polls. He’s got nothing. He’s got nothing going on, anyway. I don’t think he’s even very popular in his home state because you heard the applause I was getting,” Trump said. “I don’t regret it.”

“He calls me names. You have to fight back,” he added. “I’m trying to be nice. I want to be nice. I’m a nice person. But everybody’s calling me names.”

Watch below:

When asked if @realDonaldTrump regrets giving out Lindsey Graham’s phone number: “Not at all”https://t.co/eoDCTQ9gST

— FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) July 22, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.