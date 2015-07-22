Donald Trump reveals GOP rival's personal phone number during live speech

Twitter/@briantashman Donald Trump reading a card that showed Lindsey Graham’s alleged phone number.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump revealed GOP rival and US Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-South Carolina) personal cell-phone number, in apparent retaliation for Graham calling the real-estate mogul a “jackass.”

Trump shot back at Graham, calling him an “idiot” during a speech in the senator’s home state of South Carolina. A few minutes later, he took out a card on which he said Graham had written his cell-phone number a few years ago.

He told the audience to “give it a shot.”

Graham’s campaign confirmed that the phone number belonged to the senator. The number went straight to voicemail when multiple reporters attempted to call it.

“Donald Trump continues to show hourly that he is ill-prepared to be commander in chief,” Graham campaign manager Christian Ferry told Business Insider.

“The two people most excited about Donald Trump’s candidacy are Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Because of Trump’s bombastic and ridiculous campaign, we aren’t talking about Obama’s horrible deal with Iran or Hillary Clinton’s plans to continue Obama’s failed national security agenda.”

Trump and Graham have been feuding publicly for the past few weeks. Graham recently took a dig at Trump in an interview with Business Insider, referencing one of the businesses that severed ties with Trump in the aftermath of his controversial comments on immigrants.

In an interview with CBS on Tuesday morning, Graham told Trump to “stop being a jackass.”

