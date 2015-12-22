One of the strangest moments of the campaign came when Donald Trump revealed a rival's phone number on live TV

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) dropped out of the presidential race on Monday after failing to gain much traction in primary polls.

Graham developed a lengthy feud with real-estate magnate Donald Trump over the course of the campaign. And back in July, the beginnings of that feud led to one of the strangest moments of the campaign thus far.

Trump revealed Graham’s personal cell-phone number during a rally in Graham’s home state in July, in apparent retaliation for Graham calling the real-estate mogul a “jackass” the day before.

Trump shot back at Graham, calling him an “idiot” during a speech in the senator’s home state of South Carolina. A few minutes later, he took out a card on which he said he had written Graham’s cell-phone number a few years ago.

Trump claimed Graham had been “begging” to help him with an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“He said, ‘Could you mention my name?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I’ll mention,'” Trump said. “And he gave me his number, and I found the card.”

He read out the number and told the audience to, “I don’t know, give it a shot.”

Graham’s campaign subsequently confirmed that the phone number belonged to the senator. The number went straight to voicemail when multiple reporters attempted to call it.

“Donald Trump continues to show hourly that he is ill-prepared to be commander in chief,” Graham campaign manager Christian Ferry told Business Insider then.

He continued: “The two people most excited about Donald Trump’s candidacy are Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Because of Trump’s bombastic and ridiculous campaign, we aren’t talking about Obama’s horrible deal with Iran or Hillary Clinton’s plans to continue Obama’s failed national security agenda.”

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

