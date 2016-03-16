Donald Trump likes to tip with $100 bills

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property is both his seaside getaway and a private club.

Donald Trump, notorious for his self-proclaimed business acumen, does not skimp on his handouts to the help. In fact, he sometimes passes out $100 bills.

The Republican presidential frontrunner and real estate mogul has been known to give Franklins to the “appreciative” groundskeepers on his property in Palm Beach, reports the New York Times.

“You’re a Hispanic and you’re in here trimming the trees and everything, and a guy walks up and hands you a hundred dollars,” Trump’s long-time butler Anthony Senecal told the Times. “And they love him, not for that, they just love him.”

Trump’s various quirks are recounted in the Times story by Senecal, who has worked for Trump for nearly 30 years at the historic property, called Mar-a-Lago. Now 74, Senecal once tried to retire from his role in 1999, only for his attempt to be rebuffed by his boss.

“Tony, to retire is to expire,” Trump responded to him. “I’ll see you next season.”

Senecal shares that Trump hates to swim, love a well-done steak, and does his own hair while staying at the Palm Beach mansion and resort.

Trump bought the Mar-a-Lago property in 1985 for less than $10 million, after which he converted the 1924 estate into a private club. It has been the site of celebrity events — Trump’s own wedding included — aside from being Trump’s personal escape and family home.

Recently, he’s mentioned it as an example of his pro-equality stance, saying on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the club is “Totally open to everybody. A club that frankly set a new standard — a new standard in clubs and a new standard in Palm Beach. And I’ve gotten great credit for it. That is totally open to everybody.”

