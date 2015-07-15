Donald Trump sends disparaging letter to LPGA head daring him to move the Women's British Open

A week after the LPGA released a statement saying it was too late to move next month’s Women’s British Open from the Donald Trump-owned Trump Turnberry in Scotland, the Republican presidential candidate has fired back in an sardonic letter.

In the letter, which was sent to LPGA commissioner Michael Whan and subsequently obtained by a number of golf media outlets, Trump essentially dares the LPGA to move the event.

“You have an absolutely binding contract to play the great Turnberry Ailsa course but, based on your rude comment to the press, please let this letter serve to represent that, subject to a conversation with me on the details, I would be willing to let you play the Women’s British Open, in two weeks, at another course rather than magnificent Turnberry (which I own),” he wrote. “I think you have done an extraordinary disservice to women’s golf, but in no way will that diminish my respect for the women on the LPGA tour of their great golfing talent.”

“Obviously, you will have to move quickly!” he adds.

The “rude comment” that Trump refers to is an LPGA statement released last week that said they disagreed with Trump’s attacks on Mexican immigrants, but didn’t have time to move the tournament.

“With just three weeks until the championship, a change in venue for this prestigious major simply isn’t feasible without significantly diminishing the event,” the statement said. “By no means, however, does this decision suggest support for Mr. Trump’s comments.”

Trump calls the statement “nasty” in his letter, and tells Whan, “You never called me to tell me this, as common decency would have dictated, but rather just put it out to the media.”

Now, Trump is effectively challenging the LPGA to move the tournament with two weeks to go. This is a problem because the Women’s British Open is organised by the Ladies’ Golf Union of Britain, according to GolfWeek, not the LPGA.

The LGU released its own statement saying, “We do not agree with Mr. Trump’s comments and we would reiterate the views in the statement made earlier this month by the LPGA, PGA of America, PGA Tour and USGA. With 21 days to go to the start of the Championship, there is no consideration of changing venue and the Championship will take place exactly as scheduled.”

In his letter, Trump positions himself as a friend of women’s golf, saying he has supported the sport even when “others wanted nothing to do with it, and many thought that the LPGA tour was a thing of the past and had absolutely no future.” He also attaches Republican primary polling tables, writing, “P.S. Apparently, the American public disagrees with you in that I have just gone to #1 and #2 in the polls.”

Here’s the full letter (via GolfWeek):

Donald Trump Letter to LPGA head



