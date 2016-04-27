Donald Trump: Lena Dunham is a 'B-actor' who has 'no mojo'

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump fired back Tuesday at a long list of celebrities who have threatened to leave the country if he were elected president.

Most recently, Lena Dunham, an ardent Hillary Clinton supporter, suggested she would move to Vancouver if Trump were elected.

“I know a lovely place in Vancouver and I can get my work done from there,” Dunham said in an interview according according to The Hill.

Trump was asked about her comments during a Tuesday-morning “Fox & Friends” appearance.

“Well, she’s a B-actor and, you know, has no mojo,” Trump told the show’s host.

Dunham joined a long list of celebrities, such as Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O’Donnell, who have also mused that they might leave the country in the event of a Trump administration.

Trump quipped Tuesday that he would be doing a “great service” to the US if those celebrities made good on their threats.

“I heard Whoopi Goldberg said that too. That would be a great, great thing for our country,” Trump said. “We’ll get rid of Rosie, Oh I love it. Now I have to get elected, because I’ll be doing a great service to our country.”

“Now it’s much more important,” Trump said. “In fact, I’ll immediately get off this call and start campaigning.”

Trump has his eye set on contests in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Maryland as voters head to the polls on Tuesday. He appears poised to win all five states.

