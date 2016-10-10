Donald Trump can't quite apologise for vulgar recording in 'SNL' spoof

When it comes to material for “Saturday Night Live,” Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving.

Trump’s new leaked recording scandal broke late on Friday, which means the show must have hustled to capture the moment in a skit that aired at the top of the show on Saturday.

It was a welcome shift from a parody of the low-energy vice presidential debate that started the show. With a breaking news alert interrupting the debate, the anchor (played by Cecily Strong) announced that Trump himself, played by Alec Baldwin, was on-hand to address the scandal.

“I deeply apple-ogize,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

When asked if he meant to say “apologise,” he responds, “No, I would never do that. What I am doing is apple-ogizing to all the people who are offended by my statements and more importantly, to the people who were turned on by them. I hear it’s 50-50.”

The 2005 recording shows Trump making vulgar comments about women. Trump, who was newly married to his wife Melania at the time, boasted of trying to sleep with a married woman and talked about being able to “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

When asked why he said the comments, Baldwin’s Trump chalks it up to wanting to come off cool.

“Who doesn’t want to impress the Billy Bush,” he said. “Also, p.s., you have to admit it’s kind of funny that the only Bush that matters in this general election is Billy.”

“Listen,” he continued, “This was way back in 2005. It was 11 years ago, back when I was just a young, childish 59-year-old man.”

In his last appeal to women who were offended by the tape, “Trump” said, “Women, if you give me a chance, I promise I can do a whole lot more than just grab it. I can also bop it, twist it, and pull it.”

Also, you won’t want to miss Hillary Clinton’s jubilant take on the leaked recording, via Emmy winner Kate McKinnon.

Watch the whole sketch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Trump is doing worse than Romney with white voters



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.