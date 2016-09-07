NEW POLL: Trump jumps into the lead -- trouncing Clinton in a key voter group

A CNN/ORC poll released Tuesday shows Donald Trump ahead two points ahead of Hillary Clinton. Trump also leads Clinton by 11 points among likely independent voters.

Real Clear Politics still shows Clinton 2.5 points ahead in their poll average and FiveThirtyEight gives the democrat a 69.1% chance of winning the election in their polls-only forecast.

