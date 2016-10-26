Donald Trump is leading in a new poll in Florida for the first time in almost a month

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Florida.

For the first time in several weeks, Donald Trump is leading in Florida, according to a poll released by Bloomberg Politics on Wednesday.

In a four way contest including Green party candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian party nominee former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson, Trump garnered 45% to Hillary Clinton’s 43% among likely voters in state. In a direct head-to-head among the major candidates, that lead narrowed to one point.

Tuesday’s poll is the first major poll to show the Republican presidential nominee leading in Florida since early October — of the last 12 major polls, he has trailed Clinton in 10.

The Real Clear Politics average of recent polls puts Clinton less than two points ahead in Florida, a number consistent with internal Republican surveys obtained by Politico.

The real-estate magnate has invested his time heavily in Florida making multiple campaign stops around the Sunshine State on Tuesday. Trump himself has admitted to the necessity of Florida to his narrow path to capturing the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the presidency.

“I believe Florida is a must win and I think we’re winning it. I think we’re winning it big,” Trump told Fox News earlier this week.

