Lawyers representing Donald Trump demand retraction for 'reckless, defamatory' article profiling sexual misconduct allegations

Lawyers representing Donald Trump have sent a letter to The New York Times, demanding a retraction for a story that profiled women accusing him of various forms of inappropriate conduct.

“Your article is reckless, defamatory and constitutes libel,” the letter reads. “It is apparent from, among other things, the timing of your article, that it is nothing more than a politically motivated effort to defeat Mr. Trump’s candidacy.”

Trump is the Republican Party’s nominee for president. The real-estate mogul’s campaign has been imploding in the last week under the weight of Trump’s feuds with his own party and the fallout from a leaked 2005 audio recording that captured the businessman bragging about groping women.

On Wednesday, multiple stories were published in which women accused the presidential candidate of various forms of inappropriate touching. The Trump campaign has denied the accusations.

This story is developing …

