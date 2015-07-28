Donald Trump's lawyer goes nuts on reporters for writing controversial story about Trump and his ex-wife

Scott Olson/Getty Images Businessman Donald Trump speaks to guests gathered for the Republican Party of Iowa’s Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center on May 16, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Michael Cohen, a special counsel to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, threatened Daily Beast reporters before the publication ran a story Monday night about Trump and his ex-wife, Ivana.

The Daily Beast’s Tim Mak and Brandy Zadrozny reported Monday night on decades-old comments from Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana. She had used the word “rape” to describe an encounter between the two during a deposition in their divorce case.

The encounter was first described in the 1993 book “Lost Tycoon, The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump.”

The Daily Beast reported that Ivana Trump later clarified that she didn’t mean the term in a “a literal or criminal sense,” but rather in an emotional sense.

First, Cohen told the reporters that Ivana had meant that she “felt raped emotionally” — which Ivana has suggested in a statement when “Lost Tycoon” was first published. Trump, too, has previously denied the allegation.

CNN/Screenshot Michael Cohen, special counsel to The Trump Organisation

“It’s obviously false,” Donald Trump told Newsday of the accusation in 1993, according to The Daily Beast. “It’s incorrect and done by a guy without much talent. … He is a guy that is an unattractive guy who is a vindictive and jealous person.”

When pressed, Cohen made an assertion that there is no such thing as a man raping his wife, a comment that drew the ire of US Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri):

Most shocking part of this? Trump’s lawyer thinks it’s legal to rape your spouse. Giving Akin a run for his money. http://t.co/eB9h2KjiFc

— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 28, 2015

From there, Cohen threatened the reporters with legal action:

“I will make sure that you and I meet one day while we’re in the courthouse. And I will take you for every penny you still don’t have. And I will come after your Daily Beast and everybody else that you possibly know,” Cohen said. “So I’m warning you, tread very fucking lightly, because what I’m going to do to you is going to be fucking disgusting. You understand me?” “You write a story that has Mr. Trump’s name in it, with the word rape, and I’m going to mess your life up… for as long as you’re on this frickin’ planet… you’re going to have judgments against you, so much money, you’ll never know how to get out from underneath it,” he added. … “Though there’s many literal senses to the word, if you distort it, and you put Mr. Trump’s name there onto it, rest assured, you will suffer the consequences. So you do whatever you want. You want to ruin your life at the age of 20? You do that, and I’ll be happy to serve it right up to you,” he added.

