Donald Trump's lawyer stuns CNN anchor with bizarre response to Trump's lagging poll numbers

Donald Trump’s lawyer appeared taken aback on Wednesday by the idea that his client is significantly down in almost every recent public national poll.

In an exchange on CNN, senior political correspondent Briana Keilar began to ask longtime Trump attorney and supporter Michael D. Cohen about the significance of recent staff reshuffling and new top campaign staff hires.

When Keilar pointed out that Trump was trailing Hillary Clinton significantly in most recent polls, Cohen snapped back.

“Says who?” Cohen said. “Says who?”

“Polls. Most of them. All of them?” Keilar replied.

Cohen continued to ask Keila which polls showed Trump losing to Clinton.

“Which polls?” Cohen repeated.

“All of them,” Keilar replied.

On Wednesday, Trump’s campaign announced it was hiring Breitbart News chairman Steve Bannon and GOP strategist Kellyanne Conway amid reports of discord among campaign staff. The hires were a sign to many observers that the Republican presidential nominee was doubling down on his aggressive, confrontational campaign style, rather than attempting to moderate his message for potential swing voters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.