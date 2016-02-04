TRUMP: I will 'probably' sue because Ted Cruz cheated in Iowa

After accusing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) of “illegally” stealing a win from the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump said Wednesday that he’ll “probably” sue over the results of the vote.

Trump said this in an interview on Boston Herald Radio, that was flagged by BuzzFeed.

When asked if he would file a formal complaint over the caucuses’ results, Trump replied, “probably.”

“What [Cruz] did is unthinkable,” Trump said, later stating that Cruz was a “really fraudulent” character.

Earlier in the day, Trump fired off a raging tweetstorm accusing Cruz of cheating in Iowa. Trump even suggested the Republican Party take the unprecedented step of holding a do-over election in Iowa or nullifying Cruz’s results.

Trump’s claims of fraud center around the actions of Cruz allies on the night of Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

A third Republican candidate, Ben Carson, had reportedly signalled that he was going to speak early that night in order to fly home to Florida and rest. This was a somewhat unusual declaration as most candidates were planning to rush to the next primary states.

Some Cruz supporters quickly speculated that Carson was about to leave the race. Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), a prominent Cruz surrogate, wrote on Twitter: “Carson looks like he is out. Iowans need to know before they vote. Most will go to Cruz, I hope.”

Cruz later apologised to Carson and said his team should have circulated Carson’s statement denying the rumours.

The Texas senator ultimately won the caucuses despite the fact that Trump had been leading polls for weeks before the voting started. In his Wednesday interview with Boston Herald Radio, posted by BuzzFeed, Trump blamed his loss on Cruz picking up voters who thought Carson had dropped out.

“It’s a total voter fraud when you think of it and he picked up a lot of those votes and that’s why the polls were so wrong, because of that,” Trump said. “I couldn’t understand why the polls were wrong.”

Trump also called Cruz a “nasty guy” and said “nobody likes him,” noting that his colleagues in the Senate have not endorsed him for president.

Here’s the full audio of the interview:

