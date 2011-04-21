DONALD TRUMP IS NOW NBC'S CHARLIE SHEEN: Lawrence O'Donnell Bashes His Employer...Again

Presumably at some point Lawrence O’Donnell‘s interest in ginning up ratings will collide with NBC’s interest in continuing its high wire public relations walk with all things Donald Trump.



Until then, O’Donnell appears to be doing ombudsman duty for his parent network. And it’s getting harsher with each progressive week. Behold:

An actual vote for Trump for president will be a failure of an intelligence test, which no one will ever be given because Trump will never run.

His fake campaign will be over by May 16th, when NBC announces it’s upcoming season, which will include Donald Trump as a paid performer for NBC. He is now NBC’s Charlie Sheen. The greatest individual embarrassment in the history of the network.

And he will continue his venomous, poisonous, hateful attacks on the president and his ugly fanning of the flames of hatred for this president that exists among the people who do not believe barack obama’s presidency is legitimate. And he will do that until May 16th when NBC reminds you how this silly man really makes his living and then orders him to shut up.

Boom! Video below.



