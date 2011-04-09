A Disgusted Lawrence O'Donnell Wonders How Many Lies Donald Trump Has To Tell Before NBC Finally Fires Him

Last night, Lawrence O’Donnell seemed to momentarily forget which network he worked for and blasted NBC for profiting off of Trump’s crazy birther statements.



The statement, untrue and offensive to many, have been good for not only his poll numbers, but also the ratings for NBC’s current season of The Celebrity Apprentice.

“I have said all along that this fake campaign is about these numbers. It’s the only way Trump could get attention to his show this time around. This was the way to pump up those numbers. And his paycheck from NBC.”

His guest, The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart, agreed.

“There’s no denying that, you know, this dance that Trump is doing with the American people, with Republican primary voters, I think has everything to do with whatever his business interests are. Celebrity Apprentice is clearly a business interest of his. And in every interview, if you’ve noticed, he has done since playing footsie with the birthers, he mentions his show. And I think people, they’re hearing about this guy, they’re hearing what he’s saying and they figure, ‘Hey, let’s watch his show.'”

O’Donnell then called upon the network he works for to fire Donald Trump for his statements.

“I think we’re at the point now where Glenn Beck wears out his welcome at Fox News, with Roger Ailes, over going crazy in these kinds of things. Charlie Sheen gets kicked off of CBS for saying crazy things. How crazy do you have to be, how many lies do you have to tell about the President of the United States, how much hate do you have to promote, that Donald Trump has promoted, to get yourself kicked off of primetime NBC?”

