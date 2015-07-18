Donald Trump and MSNBC host walk back their feud in an incredible TV clip

Real-estate developer and Donald Trump was ready to to trash MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell on Friday’s “Morning Joe.”

The two had been exchanging public barbs over Trump’s claim this week that NBC paid him a staggering $US213 million for 14 seasons of “The Apprentice.”

O’Donnell accused the Republican presidential candidate of inflating that total, and Trump responded by calling him “dopey” and a “fool” who had an “unwatchable show.” Trump further bet O’Donnell a year’s salary that the $US213 million figure was accurate.

However, before Trump was about to offer more self-described “nasty” things about O’Donnell on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough played a clip of O’Donnell effusively and extensively walking back from the feud Thursday night.

In the clip, O’Donnell praised Trump’s character and noted past incidents, including when O’Donnell was recovering from a serious car crash, during which Trump reached out to him with encouraging words. O’Donnell also apologised for what he called a distraction from more important issues.

“Where I come from, no one settled their disagreements with bets, because no one of us had any money to bet,” he said. “And I might be wrong. I have never said, ‘I know exactly how much Donald Trump made from the entire series.’ I don’t know. I’ve made semi-educated guesses about it and I don’t really care very much about it. I stupidly jumped into talking about it.”

Trump appeared a little taken aback.

“So this morning is really a little strange for me, Joe. No, I was going to go after Lawrence big, big league. And I was going to do the challenge and say lots of nasty things about him. But it’s hard to do that now,” he said.

He also joked that he felt “guilty.”

“Well I’m very disappointed because I was really all set to go after him this morning and now I feel guilty if I do that. I’d feel very, very guilty,” he said. “Joe, you really ruined my morning, to be honest with you.”

Watch below:

