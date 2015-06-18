Here's what the late-night hosts had to say about Donald Trump's presidential run announcement

It was clear to anyone who watched Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that he will be entering the presidential race would become late-night TV fodder.

Many of the hosts had a lot of fun with the many subjects Trump covered in his speech.

Jimmy Kimmel can already see Trump’s winning slogan:

On ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host described Trump as “a president and an amusement park all rolled into one.”

He could already see that Trump ended his speech with a winning message: “The American dream is dead.”

“It’s not exactly hope and change, but it’s a slogan, a catchy slogan,” Kimmel said as a bumper sticker with the phrase appeared on-screen.

Jimmy Fallon needs a translator:

On NBC’s “Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon summed up Trump’s speech with a comparison: “Hillary would be our first female president and Trump would be our first “Mad Libs” president.” He didn’t spend a lot of time on Trump as it may have been disrespectful to the night’s big guest and Republican presidential candidate, Jeb Bush.

Other late-night hosts, though, felt that Trump’s speech called for some high-production skits.

James Corden was stumped:

At the top of CBS’s “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” they played a game called “Trump Stumpers.” The contestants had to guess whether a phrase was actually said by Trump during his speech. It wasn’t too hard a game, because — spoiler alert! — every phrase was in Trump’s speech.

Jon Stewart is letting Trump write his last jokes:

“The Daily Show’s” Jon Stewart was especially pleased about Trump’s speech, which he characterised as “over half an hour of the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber.” For the soon-to-be-departing host, it was an embarrassment of riches.

“Thank you. Thank you, Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” Stewart said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where I’m getting just straight morphine.”



Stephen Colbert couldn’t remain silent:

Even Stephen Colbert, who won’t be taking the reins of CBS’s “Late Show” until September 8, couldn’t let this opportunity pass him by. With his best Trump hair, he did a great imitation of the real estate mogul’s speech.

