Trump campaign says it had 'nothing to do with' him appearing on Kremlin-backed Russian news outlet

Larry King interviewed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on his show, “PoliticKING,” Thursday night, which was carried on the Kremlin-backed news outlet, Russia Today (RT).

The two discussed Iraq, the upcoming debates, and immigration.

After the 10-minute interview, some criticised Trump for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and critiquing American media on the state-funded news organisation.

But the Trump campaign is saying it did not know the interview would appear on RT.

“Mr. Trump recorded a short interview with Larry King for his podcast as a favour to Mr. King,” the campaign said in a statement to Business Insider. “What Larry King does with the interview content is up to him, we have nothing to do with it.”

Similarly, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said on CBS that “nobody said it would be on Russian TV.”

Some critics expressed doubt that the campaign didn’t know Trump’s interview would appear on RT.

King’s production company, Ora Media, sent Business Insider the following statement: “RT America is one of several dozen companies who licence [PoliticKING] and other Ora programs for distribution around the world. A visit to www.Ora.tv will provide several examples of our content.”

