'I love it': Donald Trump holds up and kisses supporter's sign at rally

Donald Trump heaped praise on veterans at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, even kissing a pro-Trump veterans sign as he talked about how he supports the military.

He spotted “Veterans for Trump” signs in the crowd, pointing one out in particular.

“Our veterans are underappreciated,” Trump said. “Veterans for Trump — let me have that sign!”

Trump then walked to the edge of the stage to retrieve the sign. He walked back to the podium, held the sign up, and kissed it.

“We love it,” Trump said. “We’re going to take care of our veterans, folks. We have to. They’re not being treated properly.”

He asked if he could keep the sign and observed that he’d never seen that one before. But he then signed it and gave it back to the person holding it, as the crowd chanted, “USA! USA!”

During other parts of the rally, Trump praised veterans and Fort Bragg, a US Army installation in North Carolina.

Earlier this week, a conservative group released ads featuring military veterans disavowing Trump’s statements about prisoners of war and calling him a “phony.” Trump, who is the clear frontrunner for the Republican nomination, criticised Arizona Sen. John McCain last year and called into question his status as a “war hero.”

Here’s a look at the moment Trump kissed the sign:

