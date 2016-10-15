Donald Trump reportedly called Khloé Kardashian a 'fat piglet' on 'The Apprentice' set

Donald Trump allegedly referred to Khloé Kardashian as a “fat piglet” and made other derogatory remarks about her before firing her from “The Apprentice” in 2009, The Huffington Post reports.

Multiple sources from the show’s staff told the outlet that Trump complained off-camera about Kardashian’s looks and was eager to remove the reality star from the show because of her appearance.

Trump asked the show’s producers, “Why don’t we fire Khloé? She is a fat piglet. Why did we get the ugly Kardashian?” according to one of the show’s editors.

Another one of “The Apprentice” editors told the outlet that “When they fired [Kardashian], it wasn’t on merit … It was on [Trump] not liking her.”

Trump’s reported derogatory comments about Kardashian aren’t the first we’ve heard of Trump’s crass behaviour on the set of “The Apprentice.” Sources from the show recently told The Daily Beast that Trump once called deaf actress Marlee Matlin “retarded” in the 2011 season of “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

Trump’s behaviour and language toward women have come under increasing scrutiny recently following the leak of a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape in which he bragged about groping women without consent. Multiple women have come forward with allegations that Trump sexually assaulted them.

