Donald Trump goes on raging tweetstorm about Megyn Kelly and the 'total disaster' debate he's boycotting

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump on Thursday called the upcoming Fox News-hosted Republican debate a “total disaster” and shared a Twitter user’s post that referred to Fox News host Megyn Kelly “bimbo,” as part of a raging series of tweets hours before he was set to boycott the debate.

“The ‘debate’ tonight will be a total disaster – low ratings with advertisers and advertising rates dropping like a rock. I hate to see this,” the Republican presidential front-runner wrote.

Trump also continued his assault on Kelly, with whom he has feuded for months.

One tweet, which Trump promoted on his account Thursday morning, attacked Kelly for a GQ Magazine photoshoot and labelled her a “bimbo.”

“And this is the bimbo that’s asking presidential questions?” the tweet said. The user attached two photos from the shoot with the following text on the image: “Criticises Trump for objectifying women. … Poses like this in GQ Magazine.”

The candidate shared the post a day after he had said he wouldn’t refer to Kelly as a “bimbo,” a term used to insult women, because doing so would “not be politically correct.”

Trump drew some backlash last year when he twice promoted tweets calling Kelly a “bimbo.” One of the times Trump retweeted the insult was after Kelly, a moderator at an August debate, confronted him about past comments he had made about women’s looks.

He also shared an image that falsely claimed Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia had posed with Kelly and is “the co-owner” of Fox News. According to Snopes, the photo is fake, and the Saudi prince’s investment firm owns a minority share in Twenty-First Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News.

Trump has raged against Kelly and her coverage of his campaign since that debate. And the Fox host played a key role in Trump’s big Tuesday announcement that he would not be attending the debate.

On Wednesday, Trump’s campaign announced plans to host a dueling event in Iowa during the Fox-hosted debate. It said the event would be held to benefit veterans’ organisations.

Trump refused to back down from his stance Wednesday night, when he appeared on Fox host Bill O’Reilly’s show. On Thursday, he claimed that “two candidates” had contacted him about attending his Iowa event Thursday night.

View part of Trump’s tweetstorm below:

“@splashpoint50: @realDonaldTrump Our ReTrumplican Trump support group of 9500 members say 97% will not watch the debate tonight!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2016

“@Davejager1: @creta_r 9 pm channel 70 CNN I will be watching Trump tonight. Want to have a person in the White House that takes no BS.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2016

“@_HankRearden: I respected Cruz ppl until this lie. We’re just tired of it from your side. 1949z @steph93065 pic.twitter.com/4K3u8JURiH” NO!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2016

“@Rick_Gobbi: @realDonaldTrump …Hold up a mirror so the network cameras show how big the crowd is.” GREAT IDEA!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2016

Wow, two candidates called last night and said they want to go to my event tonight at Drake University.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2016

The “debate” tonight will be a total disaster – low ratings with advertisers and advertising rates dropping like a rock. I hate to see this.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2016

Colin Campbell contributed reporting.

NOW WATCH: Fashion designer Nicole Miller reveals what Donald Trump is really like



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.