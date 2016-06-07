Donald Trump rages in tweetstorm prebuttal to report that he doesn't 'have a campaign'

Screenshot/MSNBC Donald Trump and Katy Tur

Donald Trump spent time Monday morning attacking an NBC News reporter over a story she co-authored that quotes Republicans worrying about the small size of his campaign.

“People like @KatyTurNBC report on my campaign, but have zero access,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “They say what they want without any knowledge. True of so much of media!”

Trump tweeted his attack on Katy Tur, an NBC correspondent who has followed Trump on the campaign trail, shortly before the story was published.

She tied Trump’s attacks, which also included an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” to the story on his campaign.

“Why is Trump calling me out on TV/Twitter?” Tur tweeted Monday, with a link to the story. “Bc this: Donald Trump doesn’t have a campaign.”

Tur, along with reporters Benjy Sarlin and Ali Vitali, wrote in the story that “Republicans working to elect Trump describe a bare-bones effort debilitated by infighting, a lack of staff to carry out basic functions, minimal coordination with allies and a message that’s prisoner to Trump’s momentary whims.”

“These are things that will defeat [us],” a campaign source told the reporters.

Trump slammed the story on “Fox & Friends,” calling out Tur specifically and saying she supposedly didn’t know anything about his campaign.

“I watched somebody from NBC … Katy Tur, she knows nothing about my campaign, she said things about my campaign like she’s an expert,” Trump said. “We don’t even let her in. We don’t talk to her. We don’t let people talk to her. Because she’s a, you know, not a very good reporter.”

Despite Trump’s claim that his campaign doesn’t talk to her, Trump sat for a one-on-one interview with Tur last year. During that interview, Trump berated Tur for being “naive.”

And despite Trump’s claims that his campaign doesn’t “let her in,” Tur frequently covers Trump’s rallies. Trump has even called her out by name while she was reporting on a rally from the press pen.

Trump continued to challenge the premise of Tur’s story on Twitter after his appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“I am getting bad marks from certain pundits because I have a small campaign staff,” he tweeted. “But small is good, flexible, save money and number one!”

