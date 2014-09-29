Donald Trump Just Got Pwned On Twitter, Retweeting Serial Killer Photo

Did you RT that? You’re fired. Image: NBC

The Donald probably thought he was being a nice bloke on Twitter when @feckhead, who describes himself as a “failed comedian”, sent Trump a message saying “My parents who passed away always said you were big inspiration. Can you pls RT for their memory?”

A man fond of a retweet, especially when it details how fabulous he is, Trump obliged, sending his 2.7 million followers a photo of the “parents”, who just so happened to be the notorious English serial killers Fred and Rosemary West.

They raped, tortured and murdered at least 11 young women and girls between the 1960s and 1980s, including Rosemary West’s own daughter. Fred West confessed to killing up to 30 women before he hanged himself in jail in 1995.

The glee of many in seeing @realDonaldTrump’s error wasn’t pretty, but then the prank, if that’s the word, by @feckhead was ugly. It took Trump about 45 minutes – and more than 4000 retweets in turn – before he realised his error and removed the tweet.

"@feckhead: My parents who passed away always said you were big inspiration.Can you pls RT for their memory? pic.twitter.com/o2BOGnYhaN" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2014

And Twitter, being Twitter, then went to town.

.@realDonaldTrump My Dad sadly died after being struck by lightning but saw you as a role model – pls RT as tribute? pic.twitter.com/Z6xyOezXzn — John Nugent (@mr_nugent) September 29, 2014

Hi @realDonaldTrump. My step mother passed away earlier this year. You were her hero. Please RT for her memory. pic.twitter.com/eKOCkw3Pke — Lisa (@BiscuitAhoy) September 29, 2014

When @realDonaldTrump finds out he's been pranked there'll be hell toupee. — Tony Cowards (@TonyCowards) September 29, 2014

