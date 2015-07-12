Donald Trump just gave an amazingly surreal speech in Las Vegas

Donald Trump just gave one of the most bizarrely captivating speeches of his several week-old campaign.

Standing in front of a green screen in Las Vegas on Saturday, Trump rambled on for almost a half an hour, hitting some of his main talking points: President Obama’s weakness, a ‘porous’ Southern border, his business successes, and even Benghazi.

Trump made illegal immigration the primary focus of his speech, railing against the Mexican government for supposedly sending illegal immigrants to the US.

Trump faced widespread criticism after he said in his announcement speech last month that Mexican immigrants are rapists and drug dealers.

To illustrate his point about the danger of illegal immigrants, Trump brought a man onstage named Jameil Shaw, whose son was allegedly killed by an illegal immgrant.

Trump proposed that protesters and critics were being sent by the government of Mexico to oppose him.

“They were so sophisticated, I guarantee you that the country of Mexico had those people [sent there],” Trump said.

Trump mocked media outlets for doubting his self-proclaimed $US9 billion fortune, which the real estate mogul claims that he will release next week.

“I’m much much richer than what they say,” Trump said. “I’m a private person, nobody knows.”

Trump praised various Republican constituencies including Tea Party voters and libertarians.

“Nobody knows the power of the Tea Party. I only say that because the Tea Party loves me,” Trump said.

Since Trump’s speech, numerous companies with business connections with Trump including NBC, Macy’s, and Nascar all announced that they would be cutting ties with the reality television star.

In the speech on Saturday, Trump again singled out Univision for its decision to not to carry Trump’s Miss USA pageant, suggesting that Mexico itself pressured Univision to sever ties with Trump.

“Mexico put the clamps on Univision,” Trump said. “Mexico has a lot of power over them.”

Trump also touted his strength making deals, citing his book The Art of the Deal as a reason why he should be put in charge of trade deals and nuclear negotiations.

“You know who hasn’t read the Art of the Deal? Obama,” Trump said.

“Persians are great negotiators, Iran great negotiators,” Trump said.

