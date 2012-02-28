Donald Trump Supports Rick Santorum's Controversial Theory Of The Last Recession

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

On CNBC, Mitt Romney supporter Donald Trump just endorsed the Rick Santorum theory of the last recession.Santorum has been arguing that high oil prices — not housing — were the real driver of the last recession.



The knowerati have been mocking Santorum for this view, but there’s actually some academics who support it, including UCS professor James Hamilton, who writes the blog Econbrowser.

One key difference between now and 2007: At the time, initial claims, housing starts, car sales, and other economic metrics were all going in the wrong direction as housing spiked.

Now? They’re all going in the right direction.

Read more on the comparison here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.