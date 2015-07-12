Donald Trump just doubled down on his immigration argument in an intense way

Donald Trump won’t apologise for claiming that some Mexican immigrants are “rapists” and drug runners.

Instead, the real-estate mogul is trying to prove his point by finding people who have suffered violence at the hands of undocumented immigrants.

In a speech on Saturday, the presidential contender brought onstage Jameil Shaw, whose son was shot by an undocumented immigrant.

Shaw told the audience that Trump was right in his statements about undocumented immigrants and said that the man who killed his son was “raised like a dog.”

“Mr. Trump is willing to go out and sacrifice his life. He doesn’t need money, he doesn’t need the power,” said Shaw.. “I trust Donald Trump.”

“I see him almost like a dad,” Shaw said. “He’s a nice guy.”

Shaw has been a vocal supporter of Trump since the real-estate mogul announced his candidacy last month.

Last week, Shaw told Fox News that Trump’s statements about undocumented immigrants made him “happy for the first time.”

Trump has made the issue of crime by undocumented immigrants a key part of his 2016 campaign.

Despite intense backlash from numerous companies with ties to Trump — many of whom have ended their business relationships with the real-estate mogul — Trump has refused to apologise.

On Friday, he met with families of individuals who had been killed by undocumented immigrants in an attempt to back up his point.Trump has also frequently attemptedto call attention to the murder of Kathryn Steile, who was allegedly shot by an undocumented immigrant in San Francisco last week.

There is no research to show that undocumented immigrants are more likely to commit crimes than naturalized citizens or legal immigrants.

As the Washington Post notes, undocumented immigrants are also less likely to be incarcerated than American citizens, and that US citizens are much more likely to be arrested for drug smuggling along the US-Mexico border.

Not everyone in the audience was happy about Trump’s statements about undocumented immigrants.

After Trump finished speaking, a man confronted the reality television star.

“I am incredibly offended by your comments,” the man told Trump.

But the real-estate mogul appeared unfazed.

“I was waiting for this,” Trump said, subsequently adding: “Did the government of Mexico ask you to come here?”

