Donald Trump just dodged a question that called Obama a Muslim

Trump began his campaign rally in New Hampshire on Thursday by taking questions from the crowd.

He’s probably regretting that decision now.

The first questioner called Obama a Muslim, accused him of not being an American, and asked Trump when America can get rid of Muslims.

“We have a problem in this country — it’s called Muslims,” a man in a white t-shirt said. “We know our current president is one. You know he’s not even an American — birth certificate, man!”

“We have training camps growing, where they want to kill us. That’s my question. When can we get rid of them?”

Trump responded by steering clear of the question entirely, giving a vague catch-all statement before quickly calling for another question.

“We’re going to be looking at a lot of different things, and a lot of people are saying that and saying that bad things are happening out there.We’re going to be looking at that and plenty of other things,” said Trump.

The incident appears to be a classic off-the-cuff damage control, but it does raise several issues for the candidate.

Trump did not correct the blatant falsehood that Obama is a Muslim, nor did he address the inherent Islamophobia of the question, which called American Muslims “a problem.”

The question comes just weeks after widespread coverage of Trump’s popularity among white supremacists.

In addition, the episode may remind some that Trump was and still is a “birther,” despite the White House releasing President Obama’s birth certificate four years ago.

