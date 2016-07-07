DONALD TRUMP: I raised $51 million in June!

Donald Trump’s campaign announced Wednesday that it raised roughly $51 million in June after an unprecedentedly dismal month of May.

The Manhattan billionaire’s campaign said its recent digital and small dollar donation effort via fundraising emails resulted in more than $26 million in donations last month.

The first such email, which stated that Trump would match up to $2 million in donations, brought in more than $3 million for the campaign, the campaign said.

Trump himself donated $3.8 million to his campaign last month, the campaign added. That brought the month’s total to approximately $55 million, when including more than $25 million brought in through the Trump Victory fund in conjunction with the Republican National Committee.

“We just started our fundraising efforts in the last week of May and we are extremely pleased with the broad-based support in the last five weeks for the Trump Campaign and Trump Victory,” Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s finance chairman, said in the release.

Early Wednesday morning, Trump took to Twitter to preempt the announcement, saying “there will be a big gasp” when the fundraising announcement is made.

“Raised a lot of money for the Republican Party,” he posted. “There will be a big gasp when the figures are announced in the morning. Lots of support! Win.”

On Friday, presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign reported that it raised more than $68.5 million in June. Of that, $40.5 million went to Clinton’s campaign.

Trump’s Wednesday report is a far cry from his May campaign finance report, which showed that Trump raised just about $3 million in the month and ended it with $1.3 million in cash on hand. Clinton raised roughly $28 million during May and ended the month with nearly $42.5 million in cash on hand.

