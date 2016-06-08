Donald Trump releases monumental statement on judge attacks, vows to never talk about it again

Donald Trump vowed to stop talking about the civil case involving his now-defunct Trump University and the judge he’s repeatedly attacked in recent days over his heritage in a monumental statement his campaign released on Tuesday.

Trump has lambasted US District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel over his Mexican heritage, accusing the judge of being unable to impartially preside over the case involving Trump University. He’s said that because Curiel — who was born in Indiana — is of Mexican descent, and Trump is “building a wall” along the US/Mexico border, he cannot properly do his job.

In his statement, Trump took a step back from that line of attack. But the presumptive nominee did not retract his attacks that have led to many within the Republican Party publicly calling out Trump for his actions.

“It is unfortunate that my comments have been misconstrued as a categorical attack against people of Mexican heritage,” Trump wrote. “I am friends with and employ thousands of people of Mexican and Hispanic descent.”

“The American justice system relies on fair and impartial judges,” he continued. “All judges should be held to that standard. I do not feel that one’s heritage makes them incapable of being impartial, but, based on the rulings that I have received in the Trump University civil case, I feel justified in questioning whether I am receiving a fair trial.”

Trump claimed that “the media” has reported a number of inaccuracies about the case involving his for-profit real estate school — namely that students had negative experiences with the program.

The real estate magnate added that under normal circumstances, the case “would be heard in a neutral environment,” but the fact that he’s the Republican nominee has caused him to be concerned about the likelihood of receiving a fair trial.

“Many companies — like Ford, General Motors, Nabisco, Carrier — are moving production to Mexico,” he wrote. “Drugs and illegal immigrants are also pouring across our border. This is bad for all Americans, regardless of their heritage.”

“Due to what I believe are unfair and mistaken rulings in this case and the Judge’s reported associations with certain professional organisations, questions were raised regarding the Obama appointed Judge’s impartiality,” he continued. “It is a fair question. I hope it is not the case.”

Insisting that the lawsuit should have already been dismissed, Trump said he will no longer speak about it.

“I do not intend to comment on this matter any further,” he wrote. “With all of the thousands of people who have given the courses such high marks and accolades, we will win this case!”

