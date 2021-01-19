Donald Trump Jr. reportedly told associates he doesn't believe he'll need a presidential pardon from his father

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Donald Trump Jr. speaks Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC, prior to the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.

Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly told associates that he isn’t expecting a pardon from his father and doesn’t think he needs one.

President Donald Trump is expected to hand out at least a hundred pardons before the end of his term at noon on Wednesday, and for the past several months, pundits have questioned whether he’ll put himself and family members on the list.

Trump Jr. hasn’t been charged with any crimes, but was under intense scrutiny during the Mueller investigation into his family’s ties with Russia. More recently, Trump Jr. was linked to the “Save America” rally that is at the centre of his father’s second impeachment trial.

In one of his final tasks as president, Donald Trump plans to issue more than a hundred pardons on Tuesday, but Donald Trump Jr. is not expected to be among those receiving one. That’s because Trump Jr. has told his father and business associates that he doesn’t believe he’ll need it. According to the New York Times, Donald Jr. and his brother Eric aren’t on the list to receive preemptive pardons. Preemptive pardons, American University professor Jeffrey Crouch told NPR in December, “is a presidential pardon granted before any formal legal process has begun.”



Probably the most well-known preemptive pardon was that of Richard Nixon by incoming president Gerald Ford. Nixon had resigned amid the Watergate scandal but had yet to be charged with any crimes. Some do believe that Trump Jr. may have cause for concern. Trump participated in the January 6 “Save America” rally that preceded the Capitol Building insurrection, and told crowds that lawmakers needed to overturn the election results or “we’re coming for you.” Trump Jr. has also been involved in several campaign-related scandals during his father’s presidency.



In August 2019, Lanny Davis, the then-lawyer for Michael Cohen, told The Hill Trump Jr. could be indicted for his part in making hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels on behalf of his father. “I do suggest, respectfully, that Donald Jr., based upon signing a hush-money check for his father â€” out of a trust fund, by the way, that was set up to prevent any money being spent that would help Donald Trump while he was president â€” out of that trust fund is where the Donald Jr. check was written, that is a crime,” he said. Trump Jr.’s involvement in a plot to use Russia to take down Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election could also be considered. His early meetings with Russian operatives to help bolster the Trump campaign’s standing have long been scrutinised for their potential criminal and civil misconduct. Even so, Trump Jr.’s words seem to echo that of his father, who in June claimed that he had “absolute” power to pardon himself but would not need to because he hadn’t done anything wrong.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told “Meet the Press” at the time: “He has no intention of pardoning himself, but he probably â€” not to say he can’t,” Giuliani said. “I think the political ramifications would be tough. Pardoning other people is one thing, pardoning yourself is tough.” President Trump has privately debated for several months whether to issue preemptive pardons for his entire family, including son-in-law Jared Kushner, believing that the family will be persecuted when he’s out of office. Trump has until noon on Tuesday to decide whether to pardon his family and himself. In the past, Trump has made no bones about using pardons to clear the names of friends and close associates, including Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn. In December, he drew ire for pardoning four Blackwater associates who were convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians, including two children. On Monday, an associate of Rudy Giuliani’s told a CIA officer that a pardon from the president could cost as much as $US2 million. Giuliani disputed the claim, but The New York Times reported that some of Trump’s close associates were collecting fees from wealthy people hoping to make it onto Trump’s pardon list. It’s unclear who will be among the hundred or so people receiving pardons on Tuesday. However, rappers Lil’ Wayne (who has yet to be sentenced) and Kodak Black (who is currently serving a sentence at a penitentiary in Inez, Kentucky, on firearms possession charges) are among those whose names have been tossed out.

