Donald Trump Jr. texted Mark Meadows during the January 6 riot begging him to have Trump make a speech to stop the riots

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House on September 17, 2020. Alex Brandon/AP

The January 6 select committee voted to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress on Monday.

During a panel meeting, Rep. Liz Cheney read several messages sent to Meadows during the attack.

Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows multiple times to have Trump make a speech to call off the riot.

Donald Trump Jr. texted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the January 6 Capitol riot begging him to have his father give a speech to stop the insurrection, according to texts revealed during a committee meeting.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the January 6 select committee, presented several messages sent to Meadows during the insurrection.

Cheney said Trump Jr. texted Meadows multiple times asking him to get the former president to make a speech.

“He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP,” Trump Jr. texted. “The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”

“I’m pushing it hard. I agree,” Meadows responded.

“We need an Oval Office address. He has to leave now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand,” Trump Jr. responded.

On Monday the committee recommended that Meadows be charged with criminal contempt for ending his cooperation with its investigation.

Meadows withdrew his cooperation with the investigation last week, but had previously sent the committee emails, texts, and other information relating to the insurrection.

Cheney also said Meadows received texts from multiple Fox News hosts and other lawmakers, who also begged him to have Trump make a speech.

“Please get him on TV,” Brian Kilmeade, a cohost of the morning show “Fox & Friends,” texted Meadows. “Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

Insider previously reported that as the riot went on, Trump was enjoying watching his supporters assault the Capitol, but he didn’t make a statement asking them to go home until hours later.