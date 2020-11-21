Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. attend a rally for President Donald Trump in June 2019.

Donald Trump Jr, the president’s eldest son, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, Bloomberg News first reported on Friday evening.

A spokesman for Trump Jr. told Business Insider that the president’s son is asymptomatic and has been isolating since he received his positive test.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” the spokesperson said. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

It’s unclear whether Trump Jr. or the White House would have informed the public about Trump Jr.’s diagnosis if Bloomberg hadn’t broken the story.

This comes after several other members of the Trump family and Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle were infected with and recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year. Guilfoyle was infected in August, while it was announced in October that President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron had tested positive for the disease.

A growing number of White House officials have tested positive for the virus in recent days.

News: Don Jr, the president’s son, has tested positive for coronavirus. He escaped the virus when people around him got infected, including his girlfriend Kimberly, but now has it, per multiple sources. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020

