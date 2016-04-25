Donald Trump Jr.: 'Ted Cruz can't win without bribing delegates'

Donald Trump Jr. does not think Sen. Ted Cruz has a path to the Republican presidential nomination without “bribing” Republican convention delegates.

In an interview on CNN, the Republican presidential frontrunner’s son asserted that Cruz would not be able to reach the 1,237 delegates needed to secure the Republican presidential nomination.

“Ted Cruz has no chance of winning this without bribing the delegates. That’s his game at this point,” Trump told host Jake Tapper.

The real-estate scion also attempted to undermine Cruz’s general-election credibility, predicting the Texas senator would not be competitive in swing states that former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney lost in 2012.

“He’s mathematically eliminated, but that’s been his game from day one because he’s not an appealing candidate to the general election voter,” Trump said.

“So he’ll try to get there, he’ll do this, he’ll lose more states than Mitt Romney, because I can’t name a single state that Mitt lost that Ted can possibly win.”

The Trump campaign’s attacks on Cruz come as the Texas senator has successfully chipped away at Trump’s chances of reaching the 1,237 delegates he needs to clinch the nomination outright.

While Trump continues to win big in major primary states like New York, the Cruz campaign has outmaneuvered Trump supporters during delegate selection processes at Republican conventions in states like Maine and Colorado.

For its part, the Trump campaign has maintained that it will work hard to woo convention delegates who are still on the fence.

Speaking at an event last week, Trump condemned the delegate selection process, but vowed to make a hard play for delegates by leveraging his “toys.”

“Look, nobody has better toys than I do. I can put them in the best planes and bring them to the best resorts anywhere in the world. Doral, Mar-a Lago. I can put them in the best places in the world,” Trump said.

Watch a clip of Trump’s interview below via CNN:

Donald Trump Jr.: Ted Cruz has to bribe delegates to win https://t.co/BI5jsa3Xmu #CNNSOTU https://t.co/8iDBwILWQF

— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 24, 2016

NOW WATCH: Two women risked their lives to capture film in a city controlled by ISIS



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.