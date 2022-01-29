Donald Trump Jr. brought his 12-year-old son to Texas for a Trump rally and let him build an AR-15 at his friend’s business

Donald Trump Jr. and former President of the United States Donald Trump look on prior to the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump held a rally on Saturday night in Conroe, Texas.

During his speech at the rally, Donald Trump Jr. said he took his son to make an AR-15.

The firearm was manufactured at F-1 Firearms in Spring, Texas, according to Donald Trump Jr.

During a Trump rally on Saturday in Conroe, Texas, Donald Trump Jr. said he took his 12-year-old son, Donald Trump III, to a gun manufacturer where he got to make his own AR-15.

“Oh, I love Texas. And today, by the way, I got to do the most Texas thing ever,” Donald Trump Jr. said during his speech at the rally. “Since we came in late last night, I was able to bring my little son Donny to my buddy Dion’s manufacturing facility at F-1 Firearms. And Donny, little kid from New York City, now Florida, thank God, got to make his own AR-15.”

F-1 Firearms is a semi-automatic weapon systems manufacturer based in Spring, Texas, about 20 minutes south of the rally location. Dion Podgurny serves as CEO of the company, according to F-1 Firearms social media accounts.

Representatives for the Trumps and F1 Firearms did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.