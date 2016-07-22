Another member of the Trump family might have launched a political career after a widely-praised convention speech

CLEVELAND — There’s another member of the Trump family that some observers are noting could have a political future after his big convention speech — Donald Trump Jr.

Asked if he heard any speeches that made him feel as if the speaker had a future in presidential politics, Rep. Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania told Business Insider that Trump Jr. “knocked it out of the park.”

“Donald Jr. probably came the closest,” the Pennsylvania congressman said. “Interesting, another person who has no political experience. That’s what the American people are looking for right now. Someone who is honest, tells it like the way it is.”

Trump Jr.’s speech, highlighting why voters should support his father in the fall and their vision for the country, was widely praised.

Like Barletta, Rep. Tom MacArthur of New Jersey also mentioned Trump Jr. when asked about who at the convention emerged as a future presidential candidate by Business Insider. He said Trump Jr.’s speech was “energetic” and “terrific” with “clear points.”

However, he added that he doesn’t “know what Donald’s son’s future is and if he has political interests.”

“I think they both have a future in politics,” Ned Ryun, a grassroots conservative activist and founder and CEO of American Majority, told Business Insider of both Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who spoke also delivered an RNC speech. “They’re very well spoken, come off very well, so I think they do.”

The only hiccup in the speech was a line that led to an allegation of plagiarism. However, the author of the original line told Business Insider that he worked directly on Trump Jr.’s speech.

Even David Axelrod, the former chief strategist for President Barack Obama David Axelrod made note of the speech’s widespread appeal.

“In fairness, folks I respect had [positive] reaction to Don Jr., responding to his powerful speech as meaningful validation of his dad,” he wrote online.

Trump Jr. focused not only on what he believes to be failures of the Obama administration and the platform of presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, but attempted to humanize his father while talking about education, wages, and race.

“The other party gave us public schools that far too often fail our students, especially those who have no options,” Trump Jr. said. “Growing up, my siblings and I we were truly fortunate to have choices and options that others don’t have. We want all Americans to have those same opportunities.”

“Our schools used to be an elevator to the middle class, now they’re stalled on the ground floor,” he continued. “They’re like Soviet-era department stores that are run for the benefit of the clerks and not the customers, for the teachers and the administrators and not the students. You know why other countries do better on K through 12? They let parents choose where to send their own children to school. That’s called competition. It’s called the free market. And it’s what the other party fears. They fear it because they’re more concerned about protecting the jobs of tenured teachers than serving the students in desperate need of a good education.”

He said the current immigration system “imports immobility” and “drives down employment and wages for Hispanic Americans, for African Americans, and for everyone.”

“There’s so much work to do,” he said. “We will not accept the current state of our country because it’s too hard to change. That’s not the America I know. We’re going to unleash the creative spirit and energy of all Americans. We’re going to make our schools the best in the world for every single American of every single ethnicity and background. We’re going to put Americans first, all Americans, not a special class of crony elites at the top of the heap.”

“What a rush,” he’d later post to Twitter following his address.

