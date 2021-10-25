Donald Trump Jr. is selling shirts that say ‘guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people’ after Halyna Hutchins death

The sales page for a shirt that says ‘Guns don’t kill people Alec Baldwin kills people’ on Donald Trump Jr.’s website. shopdonjr.com

Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set last week, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Donald Trump Jr. is selling shirts that say “guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.”

Baldwin has long opposed gun rights activists and said his heart was “broken” for Hutchins’ family.

Donald Trump Jr. is selling shirts that say “guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people” after Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set and killed a cinematographer.

Baldwin fired the prop gun on the set of “Rust” last Thursday after reportedly being told it was not loaded. The cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died.

Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, is selling the shirts on his website for $US27.99 ($AU38) in three colors: black, blue, and military green.

Baldwin, who portrayed the former president on “Saturday Night Live,” has previously spoken out against the National Rifle Association and other gun rights activists. He has also been a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

Baldwin said on Friday that his “heart is broken” for Hutchins’ family. People reported that he was “hysterical” and “inconsolable” and taking time off work since Hutchins’ death.

He was seen hugging Hutchins’ grieving husband on Saturday.

Hutchins’ father told The Sun that he doesn’t blame Baldwin for her death, and said it was the fault of the movie’s prop team.