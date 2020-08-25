Donald Trump Jr. claims in RNC speech that the president 'acted quickly' to contain COVID-19 as US death toll approaches 180,000

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. delivered a forceful endorsement for his father’s reelection on the opening night of the Republican National Convention.

The president’s eldest son claimed that a Joe Biden presidency would lead to chaos, violence, and socialism – a dark message that echoed major themes of the night.

“It’s almost like this election is shaping up to be church, work, and school versus rioting, looting and vandalism,” Trump Jr. said.

This year’s RNC comes as Trump faces an uphill battle to securing a second term in office amid a global pandemic that’s infected millions of Americans, killed over 177,000, and cratered the US economy.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son delivered a forceful endorsement for his father’s reelection on the opening night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, claiming Trump “acted quickly” to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the US.

Trump Jr. attempted to spin the disaser of the US’s coronavirus outbreak into a success story for his father and claimed the president “acted quickly” to help states respond to the crisis.

“Fortunately, as the virus began to spread, the president acted quickly and ensured ventilators got to hospitals that needed them most, he delivered PPE to our brave frontline workers, and he rallied the mighty American private sector to tackle this new challenge,” he said.

In reality, the president denied and downplayed the crisis for months, discouraged Americans from practicing social distancing and wearing masks, demanded that states reopen their economies in violation of federal guidelines, and claimed victory at every turn.

The US currently has the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world; it makes up 25% of global cases despite having just 4% of the world’s population. As of Monday, more than 177,000 Americans have died from the virus.

Trump Jr. also hit on major themes of the night: a dark message that electing Democratic nominee Joe Biden would mean chaos and crime.

“It’s almost like this election is shaping up to be church, work, and school versus rioting, looting and vandalism,” he said.

Over the last several years, Trump Jr. has become one of his father’s most aggressive and outspoken surrogates, campaigning for the president across the country and using his social media platforms to spread right-wing conspiracy theories, raise money, and promote the administration’s conservative ideology.

He’s written two books over the last couple of years, both heavily focused on attacking the left and opposing political correctness.

Trump Jr.’s role in his father’s political affairs has also faced significant scrutiny. The 42-year-old businessman arranged the June 2016 meeting between several Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer who was an agent of the Kremlin.

The president’s former personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, testified that Trump condemned his son’s move.

“Mr. Trump was very quick to tell everybody that he thinks Don Jr. has the worst judgment of anyone he’s ever met in the world,” Cohen said.

Trump Jr. was one of several keynote speakers featured on Monday. Others included Guilfoyle, Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan, Sen. Tim Scott, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, and RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

This year’s RNC comes as Trump faces an uphill battle to securing a second term in office amid a global pandemic that’s infected more than 5.7 million Americans, killed over 177,000, and left millions unemployed as the US economy struggles to recover.

Earlier Thursday, the president made an unannounced appearance at the RNC in Charlotte, North Carolina, after winning enough roll call votes to secure the Republican Party’s nomination.

“The pandemic, we’re handling it very well. Look at the crowds,” Trump said during his rambling speech, which lasted about an hour and was riddled with falsehoods.

