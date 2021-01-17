Donald Trump Jr. decided against a Wyoming Senate run in 2020: report

Scott Legato/Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Trump rally in Harrison, Michigan, on September 14, 2020.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, decided against running for an open Senate seat in Wyoming last year, according to Politico.

The article detailed the political futures of the Trump family, specifically that of White House advisor Ivanka Trump, who is thought of as a potential Republican challenger to GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022.

According to the Politico report, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, are looking at real estate in Florida,

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, decided against running for an open Senate seat in Wyoming in 2020, according to Politico.

In an article detailing the political futures of the Trump family, specifically that of White House advisor Ivanka Trump, who is thought of as a potential Republican challenger to GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022, the development about Wyoming was notable.

“The president’s eldest son, Don Jr., is eyeing a future in politics as well, though allies say it’s unclear when or what office he’d seek after he passed on running for the Senate in Wyoming this last cycle,” Politico said.

Donald Trump Jr. has sparred with home state Rep. Liz Cheney over his father’s foreign policy agenda in the past, but despite Wyoming’s strong Republican lean, he lacked roots in the Western state, which is also the least populated state in the US.

The Wyoming seat, which became open when four-term GOP Sen. Mike Enzi decided to retire, was won by former congresswoman and newly sworn-in Sen. Cynthia Lummis last year.



According to the Politico report, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, are looking at real estate in Florida, where much of the Trump family, including the president and first lady Melania Trump, will be headed next week.

Lara Trump, wife of the president’s son Eric, is said to be seriously considering a 2022 Senate bid in North Carolina, her home state. She would be running for an open seat being vacated by three-term GOP Sen. Richard Burr.

“It’s real and she is legitimately interested in it,” a Trump family advisor told Politico.

The Trump political brand still faces dire political turbulence, however.

The president, impeached by the House of Representatives for the second time of his presidency, faces a likely Senate trial in the coming weeks. A separate vote during the impeachment process could bar the president from holding federal office in the future, eliminating a comeback bid in 2024.

