Donald Trump Jr. mocked men he alleged were undercover law enforcement officers who attended the failed ‘Justice for J6’ rally

Donald Trump Jr., son of former president Donald Trump. Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Saturday, a right-wing rally in support of Capitol rioters drew a meager crowd.

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to mock law enforcement officials whose disguises were apparently unconvincingly.

Law enforcement officials on the scene reportedly outnumbered the protesters.

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted an image of a group of men attending the rally, dressed in shorts and sunglasses, and suggested they were undercover feds.

The “Justice for J6” rally, organized in support of more than 600 people arrested in relation to the Capitol riot, was sparsely attended but had a significant media and police presence.

In a series of tweets, Donald Trump Jr. mocked what he claimed to be undercover law enforcement officials.

“Apparently they stopped teaching trade-craft and replaced it with CRT and White Rage Studies at Quantico,” Trump Jr. said about the men in a tweet.

“They almost fooled the 2 non-feds in attendance,” he said in another tweet.

It’s unclear whether the men were law enforcement officials or not.

Trump Jr. also retweeted a series of images purporting to show a Capitol police officer accidentally unmasking an undercover officer by finding his badge.

“What an absolute joke. It’s a shame at the hard-working men and women of law-enforcement, the actual door kickers, are being led by such clowns and forced into these bullshit situations to entrap Americans,” he wrote.

It’s unclear whether the man in question was a police officer and whether he was attending the rally in a professional capacity.

Trump Jr. shared another tweet about the incident and wrote, “If only Biden spent as much time being tough on the Taliban as he did trying to set up and entrap Americans utilizing federal law-enforcement.”

Although the rally was expected to draw large crowds, turnout was low.

The Associated Press reported that law enforcement on the scene easily outnumbered the protesters.