Donald Trump Jr. on lewd 2005 tape: 'I've had conversations like that with plenty of people'

Donald Trump Jr. suggested to a Charlotte radio station on Tuesday that he’s made similar comments to the remarks his father made about women in a leaked 2005 tape.

In the tape, Donald Trump boasted about kissing and groping woman. Trump Jr. said such remarks made his father sound more “human.”

“I’ve had conversations like that with plenty of people where people use language off colour,” Trump Jr. told Charlotte Morning News on WBT radio, as first spotted by CNN.

He continued: “They’re talking, two guys, amongst themselves. I’ve seen it time and time again. I think it makes him a human. I think it makes him a normal person not a political robot. He hasn’t spent his whole life waiting for this moment to run for the presidency.”

He did say that his family is “not happy” with what the Manhattan billionaire said.

“I think most American people just say, you know what, I’ve probably said those kind of things myself,” Trump Jr. added. “So, we’re not happy that he said, that’s for sure, I get that but I think it means that he’s a human being that he’s a regular person like everyone else. I think that’s what endeared him to the American public.”

Of the recent allegations of unwanted sexual advances, specifically those reported in The New York Times against his father, Trump Jr. said he’s “never heard anything dumber in my life.”

“All of sudden, two, three weeks before election, someone comes out — it’s not like he hasn’t been in the public eye for 30 years,” he said.

Trump Jr. added that the attacks were “probably a typical New York Times smear campaign.” He said that his father may sue the newspaper.

“They keep libeling and doing these kind of things I imagine that would be the intention,” he said. “It’s one thing to report the news, it’s another to try to smear someone’s name time and time again for political motives and political gain. So I imagine that would certainly be on his mind.”

Trump Jr. also targeted the media for spending less time discussing the leaked Hillary Clinton campaign emails than the 11-year-old tape of Trump.

