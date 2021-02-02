Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been called ‘the prom king and queen of MAGA land.’ Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

- Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle began dating in 2018 and became a GOP power couple.
- Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, was a senior Trump campaign advisor and fundraiser.
- The couple relocated to Florida after President Trump left the White House.
Guilfoyle was married to Democratic politician Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006, and she was first lady of San Francisco during his time as mayor. After they divorced, she married businessman Eric Villency in 2006 and had a son in 2007. The couple divorced in 2009.
Trump Jr. married model Vanessa Haydon in 2005. They divorced in March 2018 and share five children.
Guilfoyle had been connected to the Trump family for years and was reportedly in talks to become the White House press secretary.
Page Six reported that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle made their debut at a send-off party for President Trump’s ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell.
“We’re going to take her fishing tomorrow, then shooting,” he said. “This is a miniature test to see if she really likes it, or if she’s going to pretend to like it, but either way we’re going to have a good time — or at least I will.”
“She’s definitely made Don Jr. more serious,” R. Couri Hay, a New York publicist, told Insider as part of a profile about Guilfoyle. “She’s had years and years on TV. She’s helped guide and train and been very influential in Don’s increasingly very secure, very formidable, very opinionated television personality.”
“They are like the prom king and queen of MAGA land,” a senior Trump advisor told Insider in October.
Trump Jr. replied, “I don’t think any of that makes me feel good, but I do think that we got into this because we wanted to do what’s right for America.”
In an attempt to “end on a light note,” co-host Abby Huntsman asked Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. about when they’re getting married.
“Oh my God,” Guilfoyle said, grinning at Trump Jr. and saying they were more focused on getting President Trump reelected.
“After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure,” Sergio Gor, the chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, told CNN in July. “She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events.”
Gor added that Trump Jr. has tested negative for the disease but was self-isolating and also canceling all public events as a precautionary measure.
He also called Guilfoyle the “voice of reason” who makes sure that his tweets stay in check.
Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock beat respective Republican challengers David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the runoff election.
Upon arriving in Palm Beach, the couple began looking for waterfront homes in Admirals Cove, a gated community in Jupiter, Florida, according to the Palm Beach Post. They were reportedly in contracts to buy an $11 million seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom home that features a wine room, theater, chef’s kitchen and guest wings. Guilfoyle herself was also looking at the $9.5 million two-story home next door that has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.