Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been called ‘the prom king and queen of MAGA land.’ Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

November 2007: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoye ran in the same circles before they started dating.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were introduced by mutual friends and were photographed together at events in New York City in 2007 and 2008. At the time, they were in other relationships.

Guilfoyle was married to Democratic politician Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006, and she was first lady of San Francisco during his time as mayor. After they divorced, she married businessman Eric Villency in 2006 and had a son in 2007. The couple divorced in 2009.

Trump Jr. married model Vanessa Haydon in 2005. They divorced in March 2018 and share five children.