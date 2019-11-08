Donald Trump Jr.'s wild interview on 'The View' went off the rails while he tweeted attacks on the show's hosts

Screenshot/ABC News Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, on ABC’s ‘The View.’

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son and top surrogate, appeared on ABC’s “The View” on Thursday and used the opportunity to personally criticise the show’s left-leaning cohosts. Appearing alongside him was his partner, the former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

After being asked a series of tough questions about his decision to spread the alleged name of the Ukraine whistleblower and his father’s attacks on a family whose son was killed while serving in the US army in Iraq, Trump Jr. went on the offensive.

"You and your family have hurt a lot of people…" @MeghanMcCain says. "Does all of this make you feel good?" Trump Jr.: "I don't think any of that makes me feel good, but I do think that we got into this because we wanted to do what's right for America." https://t.co/9coDczjMxa pic.twitter.com/hbbHQv24jV — The View (@TheView) November 7, 2019

The president’s son, who also helps run the Trump Organisation with his brother Eric, pivoted to controversial things the hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar have said or done.

“We’ve all done things that we regret,” he said. “I mean, if we’re talking about bringing the discourse down.”

He then accused Behar of wearing blackface. Behar has said she dressed as an “African woman” for Halloween decades ago but did not wear blackface.

He also accused Goldberg of excusing the rape charge against film director Roman Polanski by saying in 2009 that he wasn’t guilty of “rape rape.”

Trump Jr.’s Twitter account pushed out the attacks on Goldberg and Behar while Trump Jr. was still on the show.

Here's @TheView's Joy Behar admitting on national TV that she in fact wore blackface. Why are they denying it now? https://t.co/B9ReOYrwXY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019

The president’s son appeared on the show to promote his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” Ironically, much of the book details how Trump Jr. feels his family is being victimized and maligned by the “mainstream media” and political opponents.

Both Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle celebrated “triggering” the show hosts on Thursday.

“I don’t think I’ve enjoyed an interview this much in my life,” Trump Jr. tweeted shortly after the interview. “Guess you could say that I just #Triggered The View!!!”

Guilfoyle tweeted: “We had the ladies of @TheView absolutely TRIGGERED! Hah! Proud to stand with @DonaldJTrumpJr, @realDonaldTrump, and the entire Trump family. America loves the Trumps!”

The couple spent much of their interview accusing the “biased” media of treating the president unfairly.

