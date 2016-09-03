People seem to be puzzled by this Instagram ad posted on Donald Trump Jr.'s account

A campaign ad published to Donald Trump Jr.’s Instagram account struck some people as odd on Friday.

It featured three of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s adult children — Ivanka, Donald, Jr., and Eric.

The ad, ostensibly geared toward young voters, contained the hashtags #millenialsfortrump and #studentsfortrump, with an image of Donald, Jr., Ivanka, and Eric facing the camera with stern gazes.

Below the photo is a call to action claiming the 2016 presidential election is not a bipartisan issue, but a choice between a Washington “insider” and an “outsider.”

Social media promptly eviscerated the awkwardness of the photo:

The Trump children look like they’re in an ad for the new Mens AND Womens Wearhouse. pic.twitter.com/tUz7sCdl7h — Paula Pell (@perlapell) September 3, 2016

@DonaldJTrumpJr you three look like your from Village of the Damned. pic.twitter.com/rGqX4GvwMm

— KObrien33525 (@KObrien33525) September 3, 2016

They look like they work at a law firm that secretly kills its clients. pic.twitter.com/JPtl5FsMXz

— Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 3, 2016

This picture of the Trump kids looks like the VHS cover of a late 90s teen horror movie. pic.twitter.com/Q6DYoOC1PR

— pat tobin (@tastefactory) September 3, 2016

“Hi, we’d like to add you to our professional network on LinkedIn.” pic.twitter.com/hFmtNoAVA5

— Matt Negrin (@MattNegrin) September 3, 2016

“I’m sorry Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that” pic.twitter.com/cKJkVkXFSW

— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 3, 2016

I don’t even have a clever caption. I just know it will be retweeted. I’ve given up. pic.twitter.com/6skkVv4Nac

— Dave Septemberkowitz (@davelozo) September 3, 2016

It is uncertain whether this was the outreach the campaign was looking for, but it certainly made people on social media pay attention.

