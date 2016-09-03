People seem to be puzzled by this Instagram ad posted on Donald Trump Jr.'s account

Chris Sanchez
Trump ChildrenPhoto via Instagram

A campaign ad published to Donald Trump Jr.’s Instagram account struck some people as odd on Friday.

It featured three of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s adult children — Ivanka, Donald, Jr., and Eric.

The ad, ostensibly geared toward young voters, contained the hashtags #millenialsfortrump and #studentsfortrump, with an image of Donald, Jr., Ivanka, and Eric facing the camera with stern gazes.

Below the photo is a call to action claiming the 2016 presidential election is not a bipartisan issue, but a choice between a Washington “insider” and an “outsider.”

Social media promptly eviscerated the awkwardness of the photo:

It is uncertain whether this was the outreach the campaign was looking for, but it certainly made people on social media pay attention.

