Whoopi Goldberg reportedly scolded 'The View' audience for booing when they got too rowdy during Donald Trump Jr.'s appearance

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg, far left, during a taping of ‘The View’ on Thursday with guests Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle (third and fourth from the right).

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, appeared on “The View” on Thursday to promote his new book, “Triggered.”

The audience loudly booed and cheered throughout the show, to the point where the moderator Whoopi Goldberg had to quiet everyone down during a commercial break, according to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Jeremy Barr.

The audience was so loud during Donald Trump Jr.’s appearance on “The View” that the moderator Whoopi Goldberg had to order them to calm down during a commercial break.

The panelist Joy Behar noted the presence of Trump supporters early on, and a camera panned to the audience to show a group of cheering men in the front row. A source close to the show told Insider that Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, had brought about 15 supporters to the taping. The source said guests were allowed to bring support but that this group was a little larger than usual.

Jeremy Barr, a reporter for The Hollywood Reporter who was in the audience, said one of the men in the front row was wearing a hat that said “Who Killed Epstein?” referencing the conspiracy theory that the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not die by suicide as the medical examiner officially concluded.

‘The View’/ABC Fans of Trump Jr. applaud during his appearance on ‘The View’ on November 7.

Throughout the segment, it was hard to hear anyone speak because of a combination of the guests and panelists talking over each other and the boos and cheers coming from the audience.

Barr said the noise got so bad that during the first commercial break of the episode that Goldberg addressed the audience: “The booing is f—ing us up. It’s messing with everyone’s mic.”

Goldberg wasn’t the only one to get annoyed with the audience on Thursday. Barr said that during one point in the show, the panelist Meghan McCain turned to a man wearing a Trump hat in the audience and said, “If you can let me speak, I would appreciate it.”

Things got especially heated when Trump Jr. accused Behar of wearing blackface and brought up that Goldberg had once said Roman Polanski didn’t commit “rape rape.” Our source said it seemed like Trump Jr. and his girlfriend “came prepared with those moments to ‘trigger'” the cohosts.

During the commercial break after those comments, Goldberg is said to have addressed the audience to explain her remarks about Polanski, and one of the women sitting in Trump Jr.’s section kept interrupting her.

The guests and panelists were cordial to each other during commercial breaks, the source close to the show said, including a “nice moment” when Guilfoyle expressed her condolences to McCain, who had lost her aunt.

The episode came a week after Goldberg lectured McCain for talking over other panelists too much.

