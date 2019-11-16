Donald Trump Jr. slams George Conway, calling him 'a disgrace' who 'publicly embarrasses his wife' Kellyanne Conway

Willy Kurniawan/Reuters Executive Vice President of The Trump Organisation, Donald J. Trump Jr., looks on during a news conference with Chairman of MNC Group, Hary Tanoesoedibjo (not pictured) following pre-launch ceremony of the Trump Residences in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 13, 2019.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, and George Conway, husband to the president’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, attacked each other on Twitter amid the impeachment hearings on Friday.

The spat began when Trump Jr. tweeted that three veteran diplomats who testified in the public impeachment hearings this week deserve to be fired by the president.

Conway replied, “Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honour, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have.”

Trump Jr. hit back, accusing Conway of humiliating his wife by regularly attacking the president all for the purpose of “building his own brand.”

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son and top surrogate, and George Conway, husband to the president’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, personally attacked each other on Twitter amid the impeachment hearings on Friday.

The spat began when Trump Jr., an aggressive and outspoken defender of his father, tweeted that three veteran diplomats who testified in the public impeachment hearings this week deserved to be fired by the president. The witnesses are all widely believed to be credible, non-partisan, and have all served under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

“America hired @realDonaldTrump to fire people like the first three witnesses we’ve seen,” Trump Jr. wrote. “Career government bureaucrats and nothing more.”

George Conway, who’s an outspoken critic of the president’s despite having supported him in 2016 and early in his presidency, attacked Trump Jr. over his tweet. He defended Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine,

“Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honour, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have,” Conway wrote.

Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have. https://t.co/xthvCDPX8C — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 15, 2019

Notably, Kellyanne and George have never gone after each other in public, despite their opposing views on the Trump administration.

Trump Jr. hit back, accusing Conway of humiliating his wife by regularly attacking the president all for the purpose of “building his own brand.”

“A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honour, integrity & decency,” Trump Jr. wrote. “I’m sure your family really appreciates it, George. You’re a disgrace.”

