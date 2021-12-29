10 things you didn’t know about Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoye ran in the same circles before they started dating in 2018.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were introduced by mutual friends and were photographed together at events in New York City in 2007 and 2008. At the time, they were in other relationships.

Guilfoyle remained connected to the Trump family for years and was reportedly in talks to become the White House press secretary.

Three months after Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa filed for divorce, Page Six reported that he and Guilfoyle were dating.