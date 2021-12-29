10 things you didn’t know about Donald Trump Jr.

“Once I got going, it wasn’t easy to stop me — which, when you’re in college, isn’t a huge problem, as long as you’re getting your work done,” Trump Jr. wrote in his 2019 book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” “But once I started thinking about a career and a life beyond school, it was. To be honest, I didn’t know how to drink in moderation.”
He has since given up drinking.
“I have an all-or-nothing personality; just ask anyone who knows me,” Trump Jr. wrote in “Triggered.” “Being compulsive works for some things — give me a job to do, and I’m going to get it done — but it’s not so good for vices.”
He continued: “One thing about us Trumps is that we have plenty of willpower. I would come to find that it was easier for me to ignore alcohol than it was to try to control it. Eventually, I would give up drinking for good.”
Trump Jr.’s father introduced him to his first wife Vanessa Haydon at a fashion show where she was modeling.
Trump Jr. recalled the awkward moment his father introduced them in a 2006 New York Times profile, saying that Haydon looked at them “like we’re taking crazy pills.”
“You know, I’m 25 at the time, I did perfectly well with girls. It wasn’t really my M.O. to have my father try to pick up girls for me,” he said.
He and Vanessa had five children together before divorcing in 2018.
The oldest child is daughter Kai Madison, followed by Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia.
He speaks Czech fluently.
Trump Jr. spent summers fishing, boating, and hunting with his mother Ivana Trump’s Czech parents, Milos and Maria Zelnicek, according to New York magazine. The Zelnicek’s also lived in Trump Tower half of the year.
Trump Jr. donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.
CNN reported that Trump Jr. donated $4,000 to Clinton’s first presidential campaign in 2008.
Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoye ran in the same circles before they started dating in 2018.
Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were introduced by mutual friends and were photographed together at events in New York City in 2007 and 2008. At the time, they were in other relationships.