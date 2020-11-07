Donald Trump Jr. compares the US to a 'banana republic' over uncorroborated election fraud claims and gets tagged by Twitter

John Bazemore/AP Photos Donald Trump Jr., during a news conference at the Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta on November 5, 2020.

Donald Trump Jr., the President’s eldest son, has called for “total war” over election fraud claims and for fellow Republicans to show support for his father after many have remained silent.

He tweeted on Thursday: “The best thing for America’s future is for @realDonaldTrump to go to total war over this election to expose all the fraud cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long.

“It’s time to clean up this mess & stop looking like a banana republic!”

The best thing for America’s future is for @realDonaldTrump to go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long. It’s time to clean up this mess & stop looking like a banana republic! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

The tweet was flagged for potentially being “misleading about an election” which Trump Jr. responded to by later tweeting: “Twitter is censoring and flagging this of course why would we not want to find out if these things exist?

“If they don’t then we will find nothing and people could maybe regain some faith in the process which doesn’t exist now. Why would they be against finding potential fraud?”

He also spoke of transparency during a news conference at the Republican Party headquarters in Georgia that morning.

Donald Jr. said: “I think the number one thing Donald Trump can do in this election is fight each and every one of these battles to death so that we get full transparency in the process.

“And everyone on the Democrat side should welcome this unless they are actually cheating,” Yahoo News reported.

President Trump falsely declared victory on Wednesday morning while votes were still being counted in key states across the US.

Rick Santorum, the former Senator of Pennsylvania, Chris Christie, the former Governor of New Jersey, and Trump’s former National Security Advisor, Josh Bolton all criticised the statement.

In an impromptu speech at the White House on Thursday afternoon, Trump made several allegations about the election based on little to no evidence.

On Friday morning, Biden surpassed 270 electoral votes by flipping the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

His victory represents a rebuke of Trump’s tumultuous and divisive presidency by the US electorate.

