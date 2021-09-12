Donald Trump Jr. tried to entice people to tune in to his dad’s boxing event by teasing Area 51 intel

Donald Trump Jr speaks during a rain shower to an audience wearing ponchos at a Fighters Against Socialism campaign rally in support of his father, President Donald Trump. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. said he planned to press his father on Area 51 intel at a boxing event on Saturday.

The former president and his son were scheduled to provide commentary on the boxing match.

“I’m definitely asking about aliens,” Trump Jr. said in a Twitter video promoting the event.

In a bizarre tease, Donald Trump Jr. told his Twitter followers he might unveil information pertaining to Area 51 during a Saturday night boxing match for which he and his father were scheduled to provide commentary.

He and the former president promoted a boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, where they called a live gamecast of the events from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Trump Jr. in a tweet said he’d press his father on Area 51 at the event.

“We’re gonna have a few hours, we’re gonna ask a lot of awesome questions,” he said in the video. “I’m definitely asking about aliens because I think now maybe we get a solid answer on what is going on at Area 51 and everywhere else.”

“You’re gonna want to listen. You’re gonna want to tune in,” he added.

The former president faced criticism for agreeing to serve as a commentator for a boxing match on the anniversary of 9/11. His niece Mary blasted the move, calling it “disgraceful.”

“If another former president decided to spend 9/11 commenting on a boxing match on pay-per-view, people would … their heads would explode,” she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday night.

“If there is no blowback on the right for this,” she continued, “then that tells us everything we need to know about the current state of the Republican Party, and it tells us that the Democrats really need to start wrapping their heads around the fact that this is not a party that can be worked with, this is not a party that should be conceded to.”