Donald Trump fires back at 'disgusting' White House for mocking his hair

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump said Thursday that it was “disgusting” for the White House’s top spokesman to go after his hair while the US is facing such serious issues.

“Isn’t that disgusting for a presidential representative to make that comment?” Trump said during an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“I assume he was joking,” the Republican presidential front-runner added.

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Josh Earnest blasted Trump for proposing to bar virtually all Muslims from entering the US until the “hatred” in the religion is figured out. Earnest said Trump had disqualified himself from the presidency — and he tossed in a comment about the billionaire’s “fake hair” when he trashed the proposal.

“The Trump campaign for months now has had a dustbin-of-history-like quality to it, from the vacuous sloganeering to the outright lies to even the fake hair. The whole carnival-barker routine that we’ve seen for some time now,” Earnest said during his Tuesday media briefing.

Trump said on “Fox & Friends” that such an insult was beneath the White House amid terror threats overseas and other serious issues.

“For a presidential person representing us in such tough times — we have terrorism and all of the problems — for him to make that comment, I thought it was so ridiculous,” Trump said. “And you know I get kidded about that all the time and it’s fine. It doesn’t matter.”

Trump continued blasting away at President Barack Obama’s administration for its pattern of lying.

“But when you see, in these times, for a guy like that to make a false — by the way, to lie. He lied just like Obama lied about Obamacare. Just like they lie about so much. This administration’s one big lie,” Trump said.

He also assured Fox’s viewers that “it’s my hair.”

